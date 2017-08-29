Innovation growth: India could surpass China between 2025-2030, says report

JUST IN
The upcoming BRICS Summit is scheduled to get open on September 2

ANI  |  Beijing 

Innovation
BRICS Innovative Competitiveness Report 2017 ranks China first in terms of national comprehensive innovation competitiveness in 2016

The innovation competitiveness of India would see a significant rise with its growth rate probably surpassing China between 2025-2030, predicts a report released by China Science and Technology Exchange Center on Tuesday.

However, the BRICS Innovative Competitiveness Report 2017 ranks China first in terms of national comprehensive innovation competitiveness in 2016, followed by Russia, South Africa, Brazil and India.

The report shows that BRICS countries have become a "bellwether" in their respective regions, leading the neighboring countries in many aspects.

According to the report, the five BRICS countries, including China, Russia, South Africa, Brazil and India, is leading the development of science and technology, economy and society in their regions.

"The growth rate of Russia would fall and India would take over Russia in terms of its comprehensive Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) competitiveness by 2030," The Global Times quoted the report as saying.

The report highlighted the BRICS countries' 18 percent contribution of global GDP, 17 percent of global research and development investment and 27 percent of science papers published in international journals.

However, the report noted that BRICS still lag behind in terms of research, quality of education, modern infrastructure and eco-protection.

The upcoming BRICS Summit is scheduled to get open on September 2, in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province.
First Published: Tue, August 29 2017. 23:01 IST

