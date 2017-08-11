Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil today said an will be conducted into alleged irregularity in the construction of residential buildings by Larsen & Toubro in suburban Powai.



The on which these high-rise buildings came up had allegedly been given to the company for industrial purposes.



Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu today raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly through a calling attention notice."Larsen and Toubro was given near Paspoli in Powai area of Mumbai, where the company allegedly constructed ten 24-storey towers, resulting in misappropriation of Rs 400 crore. The company has violated the Urban Ceiling Act and Development Control rules," the minister said.BJP MLA Ashish Shelar alleged that the company had not taken necessary permissions from the municipal corporation, and it ignored district collector's order to stop the construction.

