INS Kalvari, Navy's 1st Scorpene class submarine commissioned: 10 key facts

Prime Minister today commissioned Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and top defence officials were present at the commissioning ceremony here. On the occasion, Modi said Kalvari is an excellent example of 'Make in India' and will boost the Navy's might.

Key facts to know about Kalvari submarine

1. Dreaded Tiger shark

Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

2. French naval defence's design

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the The overall length of the submarine is 67.5 metres and is about 12.3 metres in height.

3. submarine

The Navy is inducting six submarines in a 3 billion dollar contract. Construction for the first submarine, designated as MDL Yard 11875 commenced in December 2006. The 'Boot Together' of the submarine wherein the five separate sections were welded into one was completed in July 2014.

4. Potent Man o' War

Kalvari is a potent Man o' War capable of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of Maritime Warfare. Kalvari is the first Indian Naval vessel to be built using the modular approach of construction. It was hauled out on Pontoon from the East Yard Dry Dock of MDL in the presence of the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar in April 2015.

The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the

It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.



6. Scorpene submarine, INS Khanderi



The submarine was first put on sea on May 1, 2016, following which it underwent a comprehensive trial schedule to validate her capability to float, to move, and to fight towards the last. The second Scorpene submarine, INS Khanderi, is currently undergoing trials and is likely to be inducted soon.

7. Kalvari's cutting-edge technology

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the submarine is compared to favourably with the best in the world. The hull form, the fin and the hydroplanes are specifically designed to produce minimum underwater resistance. Its undersea warfare capability comprises a cluster of advanced weapons and sensors integrated into the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System (SUBTICS).

8. Kalvari's anti-torpedo decoys





The sonar suite is Low Frequency Analysis and Ranging (LOFAR) capable enabling long rage detection and classification. The submarine may also choose to engage the enemy by utilising either the sea skimming SM 39 EXOCET missiles (Flying Fish in French) or the heavy weight wire guided Surface and Underwater Target (SUT) torpedoes. On the other hand for self-defence, Kalvari is fitted with mobile C303/S anti-torpedo decoys.

9. 1250 kW MAN Diesel Engines

Kalvari's 360 battery cells (each weighing 750 kg) power the extremely silent Permanently Magnetised Propulsion Motor and its stealth is further enhanced through the mounting of equipment inside the pressure hull on shock absorbing cradles.

It also has two 1250 kW MAN Diesel Engines for rapidly charging batteries.

10. Kalvari a Tiger Shark in Malayalam