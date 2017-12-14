INS Kalvari, Navy's 1st Scorpene class submarine commissioned: 10 key facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
today commissioned Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and top defence officials were present at the commissioning ceremony here. On the occasion, Modi said Kalvari is an excellent example of 'Make in India' and will boost the Navy's might.
Key facts to know about Kalvari submarine
1. Dreaded Tiger shark
Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.
2. French naval defence's design
The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.
The overall length of the submarine is 67.5 metres and is about 12.3 metres in height.
The Navy is inducting six Scorpene class
submarines in a 3 billion dollar contract. Construction for the first submarine, designated as MDL Yard 11875 commenced in December 2006. The 'Boot Together' of the submarine wherein the five separate sections were welded into one was completed in July 2014.
4. Potent Man o' War
Kalvari is a potent Man o' War capable of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of Maritime Warfare. Kalvari is the first Indian Naval vessel to be built using the modular approach of construction. It was hauled out on Pontoon from the East Yard Dry Dock of MDL in the presence of the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar in April 2015.
5. The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy.
It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.
Kalvari submarine
6. Scorpene submarine, INS Khanderi
The submarine was first put on sea on May 1, 2016, following which it underwent a comprehensive trial schedule to validate her capability to float, to move, and to fight towards the last. The second Scorpene submarine, INS Khanderi, is currently undergoing trials and is likely to be inducted soon.
7. Kalvari's cutting-edge technology
Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the submarine is compared to favourably with the best in the world. The hull form, the fin and the hydroplanes are specifically designed to produce minimum underwater resistance. Its undersea warfare capability comprises a cluster of advanced weapons and sensors integrated into the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System (SUBTICS).
8. Kalvari's anti-torpedo decoys
The sonar suite is Low Frequency Analysis and Ranging (LOFAR) capable enabling long rage detection and classification. The submarine may also choose to engage the enemy by utilising either the sea skimming SM 39 EXOCET missiles (Flying Fish in French) or the heavy weight wire guided Surface and Underwater Target (SUT) torpedoes. On the other hand for self-defence, Kalvari is fitted with mobile C303/S anti-torpedo decoys.
9. 1250 kW MAN Diesel Engines
Kalvari's 360 battery cells (each weighing 750 kg) power the extremely silent Permanently Magnetised Propulsion Motor and its stealth is further enhanced through the mounting of equipment inside the pressure hull on shock absorbing cradles.
It also has two 1250 kW MAN Diesel Engines for rapidly charging batteries.
10. Kalvari a Tiger Shark in Malayalam
The crest of Kalvari, like all other Indian Naval ships depict three sail ships at the top commemorating India's rich maritime heritage, which is followed by the Ashoka Chakra flanked by a Horse and a Bull on either side. The third depicts Kalvari a Tiger Shark in Malayalam, which symbolises agility, strength and predatory prowess.
Kalvari submarine
