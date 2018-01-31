INS Karanj reborn as Navy's Scorpene class submarine: 10 things to know

Indian Navy launched the third Scorpene class Karanj submarine at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Erstwhile Karanj was commissioned in Indian Navy on September 4, 1969 and was retired on August 1, 2003. Today she is reborn in a new avatar, according to Indian Navy's Twitter handle. Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba's wife Reena Lanba launched the submarine, which has been constructed by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) here. The state-of-the-art features of the Scorpenes include superior stealth and ability to launch crippling attacks with precision-guided weapons. First of the Scorpene class submarines, INS Kalvari was commissioned in Mumbai last December. The Scorpene submarines are a primary modernization requirement of the Indian Navy, which is currently faced with an ageing submarine fleet, and that too when the Chinese navy has a growing presence in the Indian Ocean. All you need to know about Karanj submarine 1. The Karanj submarine has an overall length of 67.5 metre and a height of about 12.3 metres. The hull form, fin and hydroplanes are specifically designed to produce minimum underwater resistance. 2. Erstwhile Karanj was commissioned in Indian Navy on September 4, 1969 and was retired on August 1, 2003. Today she is reborn in a new avatar. Erstwhile Karanj was commissioned in @indiannavy on 04 Sep 1969 and was retired on 01 Aug 2003. Today she is reborn in a new avatar pic.twitter.com/beodU1tZjA
Karanj launched at MDL Mumbai. Big day for @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/FEH6bRK20G Karanj had served the nation for 34 years and also took part in 1971 operations
Erstwhile Karanj was commissioned in @indiannavy on 04 Sep 1969 and was retired on 01 Aug 2003.
Today she is reborn in a new avatar pic.twitter.com/beodU1tZjA— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 31, 2018
Karanj launched at MDL Mumbai. Big day for @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/FEH6bRK20G— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 31, 2018
Karanj had served the nation for 34 years and also took part in 1971 operations— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 31, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU