JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Dior's dirty laundry: A billion-dollar firm failed to give credit yet again
Business Standard

INS Karanj reborn as Navy's Scorpene class submarine: 10 things to know

The state-of-the-art features of the Scorpenes include superior stealth and ability to launch crippling attacks with precision-guided weapons

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

INS Karanj reborn as Navy's Scorpene class submarine: 10 things to know
INS Karanj

Indian Navy launched the third Scorpene class Karanj submarine at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Erstwhile Karanj was commissioned in Indian Navy on September 4, 1969 and was retired on August 1, 2003. Today she is reborn in a new avatar, according to Indian Navy's Twitter handle. Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba's wife Reena Lanba launched the submarine, which has been constructed by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) here. The state-of-the-art features of the Scorpenes include superior stealth and ability to launch crippling attacks with precision-guided weapons. First of the Scorpene class submarines, INS Kalvari was commissioned in Mumbai last December. The Scorpene submarines are a primary modernization requirement of the Indian Navy, which is currently faced with an ageing submarine fleet, and that too when the Chinese navy has a growing presence in the Indian Ocean. All you need to know about Karanj submarine 1. The Karanj submarine has an overall length of 67.5 metre and a height of about 12.3 metres. The hull form, fin and hydroplanes are specifically designed to produce minimum underwater resistance. 2. Erstwhile Karanj was commissioned in Indian Navy on September 4, 1969 and was retired on August 1, 2003. Today she is reborn in a new avatar.

3. Karanj submarine: Attacks can be carried out with torpedoes both while submerged or on the surface -- in all war theatres including the tropics, giving it an unmatched invulnerability. 4. According to MDL, the technology being used for the construction of the Scorpene class submarines has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels and hydrodynamically optimized shape. 5. Submarines have the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. 6. A Shore Integration Facility developed for various equipment of the Scorpene submarine combat system. 7. Scorpene submarines can undertake various missions such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance. 8. The Scorpene deal for India was signed in October 2005 and the first submarine was to be delivered by 2012, but due to inordinate delays and teething problems, it could not happen. 9. Total six submarines are going to be built at the MDL. They are being built in collaboration with French shipbuilding major Naval Group (formerly DCNS). 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has last month commissioned the first of the six Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy and said its induction was a big step in the country's defence preparedness. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then said that submarine building is a sophisticated and exacting craft which very few countries possess in their industrial capacity.

First Published: Wed, January 31 2018. 11:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements