INS Khanderi, second indigeneous Scorpene submarine launched in Mumbai

INS Khanderi, the second of the indigenously-built was launched at the (MDL) on Thursday morning.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, top defence and Indian Navy officials were present to witness the momentous development as the country enters the golden jubilee year of the navy's Submarine Arm this year.

"The day is not far off when India will build submarines for other nations," Bhamre said on the occasion as the vessel was separated from the pontoon where it was being assembled to setting it afloat.

The new submarine would, till December, undergo rigorous tests and trials in the harbor and at sea, on surface and underwater, testing each system to its fullest capacity, before she would be commissioned into the Indian Navy.