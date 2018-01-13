JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Indian Premier League 2018 auction: Over 1,000 players up for grabs
Business Standard

Here's how institutional births in India have doubled in last 10 years

Institutional deliveries, particularly in private sector facilities, increase with mother's education and the household wealth index, data show

Angel Mohan | IndiaSpend 

Institutional Births
Photo: Reuters

The percentage of institutional births in India has doubled from 38.7% to 78.9% in the decade to 2015-16, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4).

As many as 40% women who did not deliver in a health facility in the age group of 15-49 years did not consider it “necessary”, the data show.

Source : National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 Note: Women interviewed in rural India: 29,081, urban: 5,228; Totals may add up to more than 100% as respondents may have cited more than one reason.

In urban India, 16.8% women who did not deliver in a health facility said their husband or family did not allow them to give birth in a health facility, as did 18.2% of such women in rural India.

More women in rural areas (16.2%) cited higher costs as the reason for not delivering in a health facility compared to urban areas (14.5%).

Distance and lack of transportation were also cited as reasons by more rural women (19.3%) compared to urban women (11%).

Institutional deliveries, particularly in private sector facilities, increase with mother’s education and the household wealth index, data show.

While only 61.6% mothers with no schooling delivered in a health facility, 94.7% mothers with 12 or more years of schooling delivered in a health facility in 2015-16.

Mothers with no schooling, preferring their own home for live birth, declined from 70.4% in 2005-06 to 33.4% in 2015-16, the data show.

Over the 10-year period, the top 20% of the population by income delivering in a health facility has gone up from 83.7% to 95.3%. The proportion among the poor delivering in a health facility has increased over this period from 12.7% to 59.6%.

The proportion of births occurring in a health facility is higher for mothers under 20 years (81.4%) and 20-34 years (79.3%) than for mothers between 35-49 years (61.8%).

(Mohan is an intern with IndiaSpend.)

Reprinted with permission from IndiaSpend, a data-driven, public-interest journalism non-profit organisation
First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 14:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements