Intense heat takes a toll on prices of vegetables by upto 45%

Vegetables' prices declined steeply by upto 45% over the last two weeks on supply boost following farmers’ rush to harvest pre-matured crops amid fears of high spoilage on intense heat and expectations of early season rainfalls.

Data compiled by the government-owned Horticulture Board (NHB) showed the sharpest i.e. 45% fall in the prices of (lady’s finger) in the wholesale Delhi mandi over the last two weeks. The vegetable plunged to trade at Rs 10.75 a kg on May 26 from its level of Rs 19.50 a kg on May 12.

Similarly, bitter gourd in Mumbai’s wholesale mandi plunged by a steep 22% to Rs 18 a kg on May 26 from Rs 23 a kg two weeks ago. Vegetables' prices declined not only in the wholesale mandis but in retail markets also. Bitter gourd in retail Mumbai and Chennai markets, according to NHB, declined by 25% and 27% respectively in the last 15 days.

Experts believe that the pre-season stormy rainfalls in many parts of India have prompted farmers for harvesting of pre-matured crops resulting into a sharp increase in vegetables’ supply this season. Apart from that, intense heat waves in major growing states, including Maharashtra, have reduced moisture and thereby shelf life in resulting into high spoilage.

“So, farmers are harvesting just 75-80% of matured crops. This means, they do not want to wait for full maturing of crops, which normally comes along with a number of diseases, including white flies. In case of such diseases, farmers would lose entire crops. So, they harvest pre-matured crops, which fetch lower price than fully developed crops,” said Shri Ram Gadhave, President, Grower Association of India. Farmers’ hurry of harvesting has increased supply to mandis resulting into a sharp jump in arrivals of green to the wholesale markets during the comparable period.

For example, arrivals of long increased by 94% to 35 tonnes in Kolkata mandi in the last two weeks. Total inbound supply of cauliflower jumped by 128% to 98 tonnes in Ahmedabad wholesale markets NHB data showed.

“ like cauliflower, and tomato are highly perishable and need, therefore, protection from both rainfalls and excessive heat. In both cases, chances of spoilage increase resulting. In many cases in the past, farmers had to dump their produce on the road due to their realisation much lower than the cost of production. Hence, it is important to fetch some price even if need to be harvested early,” said a senior official at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Vashi.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhujbal, a Vashi-based wholesale vegetables’ trader attribute the price decline to forecast of a bumper output this year. The in its forecast India’s vegetable output at 168.6 million tonnes for the marketing season 2016-17, a marginal 0.3% lower than the production reported in the previous year.

Tomato output is estimated to increase by 1% this year at 18.9 million tonnes for 2016-17.Rajiv Tevtiya, Managing Director of RML AgTech, a city-based agriculture consultancy firm, said: “Vegetables’ prices had jumped by 25-30 percent over the last few weeks and hence, a correction was due. Apart from that availability of mango has reduced demand of green resulting into price fall.” Tevtiya believes that there will be no supply shortage in coming months due to harvesting of pre-matured crops as acreage has increased this year.