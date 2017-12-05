International film festival cancelled over Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala

The has cancelled the inaugural ceremony of the upcoming International Film Festival of (IFFK) in the wake of affecting many districts in the state.



The IFFK, which attracts a large number of cinema aficionados and film personalities from across the country, is scheduled to begin here on December 8.



The state-run Chalachitra Academy, the organiser of the 22nd edition of the IFFK, said a decision was taken to call off the official inauguration and the associated events, owing to the damage caused by Ockhi cyclone and as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the disaster.The cultural events that were to be organised in the main venue, Tagore Theatre complex here, as part of the fete, have also been cancelled, Academy sources said.However, the screening of the films will proceed as per the plans.The opening film, "The Insult" will be screened at Nishagandhi Auditorium on December 8, as scheduled, the sources added.The inaugural function of the IFFK, marked by a number of cultural programmes and a mass participation of dignitaries from various walks of life, has always been one of the attractions of the one-week-long film festival.

