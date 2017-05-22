Customers will soon be able to use WhatsApp, access email, and log on to on their flights, as the Centre is likely to permit accessibility by August-end.

The has, for a long time, been trying to push "very very" hard to introduce wi-fi facilities on board flights. To permit on board wi-fi services, amendments would be required to the provisions of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Indian Telegraph Rules.

If and when implemented, passengers would not only be able to access the but also make phone calls over Wi-Fi from flights. Currently, are not allowed on flights over the Indian airspace.

"We're awaiting clearance from the Department of Telecommunications. International airlines are in talks with the aviation ministry. Currently, they have to switch off wi-fi in the Indian airspace (where in-flight is banned on security grounds)," Lalit Gupta, joint DG, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), told the Times of India.

Gupta added that Indian carriers such as and are scheduled to take deliveries of the wi-fi-fitted by mid-2018.

As many as 70 carriers across the world offer access in the flights. However, they have to switch off the facility once they enter the Indian airspace. Passengers can thus access email, live stream, social media even make calls. These include carriers that fly into India such as Air Asia, Lufthansa, British Airways, Qatar Airways, and