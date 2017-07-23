Interview for RBI deputy governor's post on July 29

A search panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to candidates on July 29 to find a successor for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor S S Mundra, who is completing his three-year term this month-end.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Search Committee (FSRASC) has shortlisted about 10 names who have been called for on July 29, sources said. Some of the bankers who have been shortlisted include Canara Bank Managing Director Rakesh Sharma, Andhra Bank Managing Director Suresh N Patel, and Vijaya Bank Managing Director Kishore Sansi.

Besides, former managing directors of Union Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce Arun Tiwari and Animesh Chauhan, respectively, are also in the fray for the position reserved for a banker.

A few names from the private sector have also been shortlisted, sources said.

The central bank has four deputy governors — two from within the ranks and one commercial banker and another an economist to head the monetary policy department.

The members search committee includes RBI Governor, Financial Services Secretary and three independent members.

Independent members of the committee are Rajiv Kumar, senior fellow Centre for Policy Research; Manoj Panda, director, Institute of Economic Growth; and Bimal Patel, director, CEPT.