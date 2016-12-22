TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kingfisher Villa goes unsold again
Business Standard

Intex Tech to set up skill centres in Noida to train 2,500 youths

The MOU is aimed at creating a pool of skilled manpower and uplifting individual development

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

Intex Tech to set up skill centres in Noida to train 2,500 youths

Homegrown mobile handset and consumer durables major Intex Technologies on Thursday announced to set up training centres in Noida as part of its plan to impart skill development programme in Uttar Pradesh.

Intex on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) for the skills training in mobile/IT products manufacturing (assembly, testing, packing, sales, service and repair) in UP.

Under the MoU, Intex would provide 'employable' skills training to 2,500 unemployed and underprivileged youth in UP over a 3-year period. During the first year, Intex will train over 500 youth of the age group of 14-35 years at its Noida plants.

The MoU was signed between UP minister for vocational education & skill development Abhishek Mishra and senior Intex officials.

The MOU is aimed at creating a pool of skilled manpower, uplifting individual development and ultimately contributing to the overall economic development in the region, Intex HR head Satyendra Mallik said.

Under the MoU, Intex Tech will set up training centres in Noida, develop course modules, create awareness, mobilise aspirants to undertake skill development training and forge linkages with potential employers for providing placement opportunities for minimum 80% candidates upon successful completion of training.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Intex Tech to set up skill centres in Noida to train 2,500 youths

The MOU is aimed at creating a pool of skilled manpower and uplifting individual development

The MOU is aimed at creating a pool of skilled manpower and uplifting individual development
Homegrown mobile handset and consumer durables major Intex Technologies on Thursday announced to set up training centres in Noida as part of its plan to impart skill development programme in Uttar Pradesh.

Intex on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) for the skills training in mobile/IT products manufacturing (assembly, testing, packing, sales, service and repair) in UP.

Under the MoU, Intex would provide 'employable' skills training to 2,500 unemployed and underprivileged youth in UP over a 3-year period. During the first year, Intex will train over 500 youth of the age group of 14-35 years at its Noida plants.

The MoU was signed between UP minister for vocational education & skill development Abhishek Mishra and senior Intex officials.

The MOU is aimed at creating a pool of skilled manpower, uplifting individual development and ultimately contributing to the overall economic development in the region, Intex HR head Satyendra Mallik said.

Under the MoU, Intex Tech will set up training centres in Noida, develop course modules, create awareness, mobilise aspirants to undertake skill development training and forge linkages with potential employers for providing placement opportunities for minimum 80% candidates upon successful completion of training.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Intex Tech to set up skill centres in Noida to train 2,500 youths

The MOU is aimed at creating a pool of skilled manpower and uplifting individual development

Homegrown mobile handset and consumer durables major Intex Technologies on Thursday announced to set up training centres in Noida as part of its plan to impart skill development programme in Uttar Pradesh.

Intex on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) for the skills training in mobile/IT products manufacturing (assembly, testing, packing, sales, service and repair) in UP.

Under the MoU, Intex would provide 'employable' skills training to 2,500 unemployed and underprivileged youth in UP over a 3-year period. During the first year, Intex will train over 500 youth of the age group of 14-35 years at its Noida plants.

The MoU was signed between UP minister for vocational education & skill development Abhishek Mishra and senior Intex officials.

The MOU is aimed at creating a pool of skilled manpower, uplifting individual development and ultimately contributing to the overall economic development in the region, Intex HR head Satyendra Mallik said.

Under the MoU, Intex Tech will set up training centres in Noida, develop course modules, create awareness, mobilise aspirants to undertake skill development training and forge linkages with potential employers for providing placement opportunities for minimum 80% candidates upon successful completion of training.

image
Business Standard
177 22