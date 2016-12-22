Intex Tech to set up skill centres in Noida to train 2,500 youths

Homegrown mobile handset and consumer durables major on Thursday announced to set up training centres in as part of its plan to impart programme in Uttar Pradesh. Homegrown mobile handset and consumer durables major on Thursday announced to set up training centres in as part of its plan to impart programme in Uttar Pradesh.

Intex on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mission (UPSDM) for the skills training in mobile/IT products manufacturing (assembly, testing, packing, sales, service and repair) in UP.

Under the MoU, Intex would provide 'employable' skills training to 2,500 unemployed and underprivileged youth in UP over a 3-year period. During the first year, Intex will train over 500 youth of the age group of 14-35 years at its plants.

The MoU was signed between UP minister for vocational education & Abhishek Mishra and senior Intex officials.

The MOU is aimed at creating a pool of skilled manpower, uplifting individual development and ultimately contributing to the overall economic development in the region, Intex HR head Satyendra Mallik said.

Under the MoU, Intex Tech will set up training centres in Noida, develop course modules, create awareness, mobilise aspirants to undertake training and forge linkages with potential employers for providing placement opportunities for minimum 80% candidates upon successful completion of training.