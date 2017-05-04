TRENDING ON BS
Introduce self-defence training for girls in schools: HC to Delhi govt

According to NCRB data, crime against women went up in Delhi in 2015 compared to 2014

ANI  |  New Delhi 

With the rising number of crimes against women in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday suggested the state government to introduce self-defence training for girls in schools to ensure their safety.

The court's suggestion came while hearing an ongoing case on women safety.

Later in the day, the Delhi government told the High Court that it would introduce self-defence classes for girls in government schools within next couple of months.

The rising cases of crime against women in the national capital have become a matter of concern for the Delhi government.

Earlier, the court had observed that crime against women in the capital has gone up.

Following the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, that invited a nationwide outrage, Delhi came under the radar for being highly unsafe for women and also got the tag of 'rape capital'.

According to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crime against women went up in Delhi in 2015 compared to 2014.

There were a total of 17,104 recorded cases of crime against women in 2015 compared to 15,265 in 2014.

