Investing in Bitcoins? Beware, govt calls cryptocurrencies ponzi schemes

The government clarified that virtual currencies are not legal tender and are neither currencies nor coins. "The government or Reserve Bank of India has not authorised any VCs as a medium of exchange. Further, the government or any other regulator in India has not given license to any agency for working as exchange or any other kind of intermediary for any VC. Persons dealing in them must consider these facts and beware of the risks involved in dealing in VCs," the ministry cautioned.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued three warnings against investments in cryptocurrencies — one each in December 2013, February 2017 and earlier this month. "The government also makes it clear that VCs are not legal tender and such VCs do not have any regulatory permission or protection in India. The investors and other participants, therefore, deal with these VCs entirely at their risk and should best avoid participating therein," it said.
