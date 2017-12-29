Investing in Bitcoins? Beware, govt calls cryptocurrencies ponzi schemes

The Union government on Friday likened such as Bitcoins to ponzi schemes and strongly cautioned investors against investing in them.

"The VCs [virtual currencies] don't have any intrinsic value and are not backed by any kind of assets. The price of bitcoin and other VCs, therefore, is entirely a matter of mere speculation, resulting in spurt and volatility in their prices," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Friday.





"There is a real and heightened risk of investment bubble of the type seen in ponzi schemes, which can result in sudden and prolonged crash exposing investors, especially retail consumers, losing their hard-earned money. Consumers need to be alert and extremely cautious as to avoid getting trapped in such Ponzi schemes," the ministry added.



The government clarified that virtual currencies are not and are neither currencies nor coins. "The government or Reserve Bank of India has not authorised any VCs as a medium of exchange. Further, the government or any other regulator in India has not given license to any agency for working as exchange or any other kind of intermediary for any VC. Persons dealing in them must consider these facts and beware of the risks involved in dealing in VCs," the ministry cautioned.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued three warnings against investments in — one each in December 2013, February 2017 and earlier this month. "The government also makes it clear that VCs are not and such VCs do not have any regulatory permission or protection in India. The investors and other participants, therefore, deal with these VCs entirely at their risk and should best avoid participating therein," it said.