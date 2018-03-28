INX case: CBI likely to move special court to record Mukerjea's statement

The (CBI) is likely to move a plea in a special court on Wednesday seeking permission to record the statement of former before the court in connection with the media case.

The permission to record the statement will be filed under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Earlier on Mar 26, a had sent to custody till March 31 after the agency sought five-day custody of the former

Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a (FIPB) approval which was facilitated by former minister P. Chidambaram's son

Meanwhile, on March 23, the granted bail to Karti in connection with the case, on a surety of Rs 10 lakh.