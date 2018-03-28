INX case: CBI likely to move special court to record Mukerjea's statement

-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to move a plea in a special CBI court on Wednesday seeking permission to record the statement of former media baron Peter Mukerjea before the court in connection with the INX media case.
The permission to record the statement will be filed under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Earlier on Mar 26, a Delhi Court had sent Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody till March 31 after the agency sought five-day custody of the former media baron.
INX Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval which was facilitated by former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram.
Meanwhile, on March 23, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti in connection with the case, on a surety of Rs 10 lakh.
