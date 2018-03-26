INX case: SC extends interim protection of Karti Chidambaram till April 2

Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim protection of former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, in connection to INX media case, till April 2.

Earlier on March 15, the apex court gave interim protection to Karti from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case till March 26.

In May 2017, the ED registered a case against Karti for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.