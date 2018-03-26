JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

INX Media case: Peter Mukerjea to be in CBI custody till March 31
Business Standard

INX case: SC extends interim protection of Karti Chidambaram till April 2

Earlier on March 15, the apex court gave interim protection to Karti from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case till March 26

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram
Photo: PTI

Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim protection of former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, in connection to INX media money laundering case, till April 2.

Earlier on March 15, the apex court gave interim protection to Karti from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case till March 26.

In May 2017, the ED registered a money laundering case against Karti for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.
First Published: Mon, March 26 2018. 18:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements