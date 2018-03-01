INX Media & Aircel-Maxis: Long legal battle awaits Chidambarams

A long legal battle is in the offing for senior P and his son as the father-son duo are in the radar of the probe agencies in another case concerning the Aircel- deal. While Karti was arrested in connection with the INX case in which the has alleged that he was paid USD one million bribe by the company through foreign entities, Chidambaram's role in granting FIPB approval to a offshore firm in the Aircel- deal is also under investigation by the agency. Karti is fighting legal battles in the Supreme Court, the and the trial court here, while has knocked at the doors of the apex court apprehending "continued harassment" to him and his family members through investigations being conducted by the and (ED) in these two cases. Chidambaram's plea in the apex court assumes significance as the CBI, in its charge sheet before a special court here in 2014 in the Aircel- case against former telecom and others, had said it was probing how the then ( himself) had granted (FIPB) approval to a deal involving a foreign firm when only the (CCEA) was empowered to do so. However, the and ED cases in the Aircel- deal could not withhold judicial scrutiny as the special court had in February last year discharged Dayanidhi Maran, his industrialist brother and others saying the alleged charges were based on "misreading of official files", speculation and surmises of the complainant. In April last year, the had informed the that it was probing Chidambaram's role in the alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel- case. During the hearing before the top court, BJP Subramanian Swamy, who has filed a petition in the top court in this regard, had said he had received a reply from stating it was probing "all angles", including the FIPB clearance given to the deal by Swamy had filed a private complaint in the 2G spectrum allocation case and the alleged scam in the Aircel- deal that had cropped up during the probe. On January 4 this year, the apex court had directed the Centre to file a status report on the probe being conducted in the Aircel- deal case. The had said in its charge sheet in the Aircel- case that had granted FIPB approval in March 2006 to Mauritius-based M/s Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis, owned by Malaysian business tycoon T Ananda Krishnan, who is also an accused in the case. The had claimed that M/s had sought FIPB approval for $800 million for which only the CCEA was competent, but had given approval to the firm in March 2006. "Further investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of said FIPB approval granted by the then The related issues are also being investigated," the agency had said in its charge sheet. Though the court has discharged Marans and others in the case, further probe by regarding FIPB approval is still going on.

Similarly, the ED is carrying out separate probe in the Aircel- deal. An FIR, filed by the on May 15 last year, had alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance to INX for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion in 2007 when was the Union While the has alleged that Karti had received funds to the tune of Rs 1 million lakh in the INX case, the ED has also registered a money laundering case in the matter. Chidambaram, in his petition before the apex court, has said that his fundamental rights were being violated due to "illegal" investigations being carried out by the and the ED and the central government has been "misusing" its probe agencies. He has said that being the then, he had granted FIPB approvals in the INX case and the Aircel- case in the "normal course of official business"and in discharge of his functions, he has "never allowed any member of his family, including his son, or any other person to interfere with or influence the conduct of official business".