INX Media case: CBI grills Karti Chidambaram for 8 hrs, asks 100 questions

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday questioned Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, for over eight hours in New Delhi in a case related to the alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to in 2007.

The has asked him to appear before it again on August 28 for further questioning.

Karti was questioned at the headquarters on Lodhi Road soon after he appeared before the investigators on Wednesday morning.

" reached the headquarters around 10.40 am and was questioned till 7 pm," a official said.

sources said that Karti, who was accompanied by his lawyers, faced over 100 questions prepared by the agency.

On August 18, the Supreme Court had directed the former Finance Minister's son to appear before the which examined him in a case related to the clearance given to for allegedly receiving funds from Mauritius when his father was in office.

As per the apex court order, the will also question four more persons namely Ravi Vishwanathan, Mohnan Rajesh, Bhaskar Raman and C V N Reddy on August 28. Vishwanathan, Rajesh and Raman will be questioned in Delhi, while Reddy will be questioned at the CBI's Chennai office, said sources.

On May 15, the had registered a FIR against Karti on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

Karti is said to have received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX media, now 9X Media, for helping it in getting the clearance when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The FIR (First Information Report) does not mention the name of Chidambaram senior, though it said he cleared the approval for Rs 4.62 crore Foreign Direct Investment in the meeting on May 18, 2007.

Earlier, the had issued three notices to Chidambaram junior, but he did not depose before the probe agency.