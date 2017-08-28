INX Media case: CBI questions Karti Chidambaram again

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned former minister P Chidambaram's son Karti for the second time in a corruption case of alleged clearance given to a media group owned by Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani for bringing foreign funds into their venture, sources said.



Karti arrived at the headquarters here at around 11.30 am.



Three suspected associates of Karti — Bhaskar Raman, Ravi Vishwanathan and Mohanan Rakesh — are also being questioned today in connection with the case, the sources said.The agency is examining him in connection with a (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father P was the Union finance minister.The sources said a firm "indirectly controlled" by Karti received money from INX Media, run by the Mukerjeas, who are currently in jail, charged with the murder of Indrani's daughter.The had also questioned Karti on August 23.P had earlier issued a strong statement in response to CBI's FIR against Karti, saying the government was using the and other agencies to target his son.The approval was granted in "hundreds of cases", the senior Congress leader had said.

