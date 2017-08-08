INX Media case: ED moves Delhi Court to interrogate Indrani Mukerjea

The on Tuesday filed an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking production of former chairman in connection with the case.

Earlier in May, an FIR was lodged against former Union minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti, Indrani Mukherjea, unknown officers of Unit of Ministry of Finance and others over alleged financial misappropriation over Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to and Indrani's media company in 2008.

operated channels like NewsX, 9X and 9X Music.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant and criminal misconduct.

The case was registered under section 120-B r/w, section 420, section 8 and section 13(2) r/w and 13 (1) (d) of (IPC).

It is alleged that while the clearance was only for Rs. 4 crore, the actual foreign investment was much higher, and this was allowed because Karti allegedly facilitated the deal. The is also investigating a money trail and the bribe allegedly given to Karti.

According to reports, in 2008, Karti's Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) allegedly received Rs 35 Lakhs from INX Media, on the same day another Rs 60 lakh was allegedly paid from to Northstar Software Solutions Pvt Ltd. On September 24, 2008, another tranche of 20,000 were allegedly paid to ASCPL's Singapore subsidiary by

The involvement of P. Chidambaram is also being investigated since he was a Union Minister then.

Indrani, accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case, is currently lodged in the Byculla prison.