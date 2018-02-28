INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram arrested by CBI in Chennai, say reports

Karti Chidambaram, businessman and the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in Chennai in connection with the case, news channels reported. It has been alleged that Karti Chidambaram had illegally taken 'service charges' in return for getting the to give clearance to for receiving funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion (Rs 305 crore) from abroad in 2007, when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government of the time.