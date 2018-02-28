JUST IN
India, Pak would have to sit and talk on ongoing border tension, says US
INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram arrested by CBI in Chennai, say reports

Karti Chidambaram had allegedly taken 'service charges' for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to give clearance to INX Media

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, waves as he arrives at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarter in New Delhi on Wednesday in connection with INX Media case. (Photo: PTI)
Karti Chidambaram, businessman and the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in Chennai in connection with the INX Media case, news channels reported. It has been alleged that Karti Chidambaram had illegally taken 'service charges' in return for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to give clearance to INX Media for receiving funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion (Rs 305 crore) from abroad in 2007, when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government of the time.

