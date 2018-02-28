Karti Chidambaram, businessman and the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in Chennai in connection with the INX Media case, news channels reported. It has been alleged that Karti Chidambaram had illegally taken 'service charges' in return for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to give clearance to INX Media for receiving funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion (Rs 305 crore) from abroad in 2007, when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government of the time.
INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram arrested by CBI in Chennai, say reports
Karti Chidambaram had allegedly taken 'service charges' for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to give clearance to INX Media
BS Web Team |
http://mybs.in/2Vkfp96
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU