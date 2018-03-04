INX Media case: Karti confronted with Indrani for 4 hrs at Mumbai prison

Karti Chidambaram, arrested in the case, was on Sunday brought to the Byculla prison here and confronted with as part of the CBI's probe into the matter, a senior official said. Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram, was brought to the jail in central Mumbai around 11.15 am by a six-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said. The official said and Mukerjea were brought face-to-face and questioned by the team for about four hours. Mukerjea, a former director of (P) Ltd, is lodged in the jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. After the questioning, the team left the prison along with and headed towards the Mumbai airport. While entering the prison, waved at the media persons who had assembled outside the high security prison. and Mukerjea were questioned by the as a part of its probe in the deal in which the former allegedly received kickbacks. The doors of the prisons were shut and no other person from outside was allowed to enter the premises when the two were questioned, the official said. The team came out of the prison around 3.15 pm and a smiling waved again at the media persons while standing on the footboard of a car being used by the agency. He was asked by the officials to get down from the footboard before they left the jail premises. was arrested by the on February 28 after a confessional statement was given by Mukerjea before a magistrate. He was sent in a five-day custody on March 1. Karti Chidambaram, 46, was arrested at Chennai airport on his return from the United Kingdom, in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15 last year alleging irregularities in clearance to for receiving overseas funds worth about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the Union finance minister. It is alleged that Karti had received funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case, officials had earlier said. The fresh evidence in the case, which triggered his arrest, was based on the statement of Mukerjea, who recorded it under section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate on February 17. The alleged that also received money from to scuttle a tax probe.

The firm was owned at the time by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani, who are currently in jail on charges of murdering Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.