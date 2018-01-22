INX media case: SC to hear Karti's plea seeking permission to visit abroad

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, in connection with the Media money laundering case.

Earlier on January 4, Karti, an accused in the alleged media case, appealed the top court seeking its approval to allow him to travel abroad for 10 days for business purpose.

However, earlier the apex court had allowed Karti to travel abroad from December 1 to 10, 2017, for his daughter's admission in the UK, on certain terms and conditions.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.

A lookout notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 18 prevented Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.