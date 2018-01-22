JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CPM conclave: Brace for Sitaram Yechury vs Prakash Karat battle in April
Business Standard

INX media case: SC to hear Karti's plea seeking permission to visit abroad

A lookout notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 18 prevented Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, waves as he arrives at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarter in New Delhi on Wednesday in connection with INX Media case. (Photo: PTI)
Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, arrives at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarter in New Delhi on Wednesday in connection with INX Media case. (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Earlier on January 4, Karti, an accused in the alleged INX media case, appealed the top court seeking its approval to allow him to travel abroad for 10 days for business purpose.

However, earlier the apex court had allowed Karti to travel abroad from December 1 to 10, 2017, for his daughter's admission in the UK, on certain terms and conditions.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.

A lookout notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 18 prevented Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.
First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 09:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements