INX media: CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai, to face Indrani Mukerjea

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday took Karti Chidambaram, son of leader P Chidambaram, for questioning in the alleged bribery case, an official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation official told IANS that Karti left for Mumbai at 8 am, in an flight.

Karti allegedly received Rs 35 million (Rs 3.5 crore) from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get clearance in 2007 when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the case, had told a magistrate that Karti had met her in a Delhi hotel and demanded $1 million in bribe for the FIPB clearance.

According to officials, he would be confronted with the Mukerjeas, who are currently lodged in a Mumbai jail.

A court on March 1 had sent to five-day custody till March 6.

He was arrested on Wednesday from the Chennai airport soon after he landed from London.