Meghalaya hung verdict: Congress largest party but BJP eyeing independents
Business Standard

INX media: CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai, to face Indrani Mukerjea

According to officials, Karti Chidambaram would be confronted with Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are lodged in a Mumbai jail

IANS  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Karti Chidambaram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday took Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, for questioning in the INX Media alleged bribery case, an official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation official told IANS that Karti left for Mumbai at 8 am, in an Air India flight.

Karti allegedly received Rs 35 million (Rs 3.5 crore) from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the case, had told a magistrate that Karti had met her in a Delhi hotel and demanded $1 million in bribe for the FIPB clearance.

According to officials, he would be confronted with the Mukerjeas, who are currently lodged in a Mumbai jail.

A CBI court on March 1 had sent Karti Chidambaram to five-day custody till March 6.

He was arrested on Wednesday from the Chennai airport soon after he landed from London.
Sun, March 04 2018. 11:24 IST

