INX Media deal: ED files money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, and others, taking cognisance of a recent CBI
FIR against them.
Officials said the central probe agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI
complaint including Karti, INX media
and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.
The ECIR
has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
They said the ED
will probe the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated in this case and may also attach assets of the various accused.
It is the ED
which had provided information about the alleged illegal payments made by INX media, based on which the CBI
had filed its FIR.
The CBI, on Tuesday, had carried out searches at the homes and offices of Karti across four cities for allegedly receiving money from the media firm owned by the Mukerjeas
to scuttle a tax probe.
The Chidambarams had denied all the charges made against them.
The CBI
had filed an FIR against Karti and the Mukerjeas
on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.
It is alleged that Karti received money from INX Media
for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board
(FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.
The CBI
had also recovered vouchers of Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services.
The senior Chidambaram, after the CBI
searches on May 16, had issued a strong statement in response to the raids saying that the government was using the CBI
and other agencies to target his son.
FIPB approval was granted in "hundreds of cases", the senior Congress leader had said.
The CBI
FIR was made out against Karti, his company Chess Management Services, the Mukerjeas
(currently in jail on charges of murder their daughter Sheena Bora), INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting
Services and its director Padma Vishwanathan.
