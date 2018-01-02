IPL 11: Gary Kirsten, Nehra join RCB coaching staff

India's 2011 World Cup-winning coach and recently retired pacer have been added to the Royal Challengers Bangalore's coaching staff for the 11th edition of the beginning in April.

Kirsten and Nehra will come on-board as batting and bowling coach, respectively.

Additionally, Kirsten and Nehra will also play the role of mentors for the team during the league.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers have retained former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori as their head coach.

Vettori said, "I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season."

This will be Kirsten's second stint in the IPL.

Earlier, the former South African opener had signed a three-year contract with Delhi Daredevils in 2014, but the franchise removed him in 2015, following poor outputs in two seasons, where the team finished last and second-last.

The 50-year-old is currently the head coach of the Big Bash League franchise Hobart Hurricanes, which is his debut in BBL

On the other hand, Nehra will play a coach for the first time in any format.

The veteran bowler has earlier played for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Sahara Pune Warriors, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad before retiring from all forms of cricket in November.

The IPL auctions for the season are slated for January 27 and 28.