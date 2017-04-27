IPL 2017 continues to grab eyeballs

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), the official broadcaster of the VIVO IPL, saw significant amount of audience from the rural markets in its 10th season. The VIVO matches are being broadcast on Sony MAX, Sony SIX and Sony ESPN.

As a result, rural markets are contributing 46% of the viewership this year vis-à-vis 38% in 2016. The tournament has seen greater engagement in rural markets as well with average time spent increasing to 69 minutes over 48 minutes last year.

IPL viewership saw a 34% growth at 23.2 million average impressions (number of people watching the tournament at any given point in time of telecast) over last year’s 17.3 million average impressions after 23 matches. It has already achieved a cumulative reach of 339 million in the 3rd week of the tournament as compared to last year’s reach of 289 million.

continues to be the Number 1 television channel with a 16% growth over the number 2 channel (Sun TV) in India.