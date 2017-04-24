IPL 2017 hits it big on Hotstar

The Vivo Indian Premier League's viewership has grown in leaps and bounds on digital, according to data provided by the official digital broadcaster The over-the-top (OTT) platform from Star India registered a unique reach (number of unique viewers engaging with the IPL on Hotstar) of 66 million (viewers) for the first 12 days April 5 to April 17).

This is already 66 per cent per cent of the unique reach registered for the IPL on for the entire duration of the tournament in 2016. Last year, the IPL registered 100 million viewers in unique reach across all the matches. This year however, it seems like 100 million unique reach mark will be crossed well before the mid-point of this season.

For advertisers, what would be important to note however, is the reach registered by in the 15+ (15 years and above) male demographic in markets will a popular of one million or more (this includes around 60 to 65 top TV markets in the country, including the metros) is 36.4 million viewers from April 5 to April 14. This is lightly higher than the reach registered on TV (34.9 million) for the same period, according to data provided by a broadcaster. (The time period for comparison with TV has been reduced to factor the duration for which has provided TV measurement so far.) The 15+ male audience in the 1mn+ markets is what most advertisers look to target, especially with a sport like cricket.

In fact, the IPL's reach on is now far ahead of HD channels on TV, meaning it provides an interesting option for advertisers who want to attract the same TG as those they target through advertising on HD channels. The IPL has seen a reach of just under one million on HD channels on TV in the first two weeks compared to that seen by (according to data provided by the digital platform).

Also, unlike television, the digital platform seems to have held its own when it comes to average time spent. On TV, the IPL saw a marginal dip in average time spent thanks to the addition of afternoon matches in the second week (which see up to 40 per cent lower viewership when compared to prime time matches). On however, there was an increase in the average time spent per viewer from 41 minutes in week 1 to 63 minutes in week 2.

"A major milestone for us this year has been the concurrency numbers. From 99, 000 for the whole tournament last year, we have seen match concurrency rise to 915,000 in the April 5 to April 17 period. That's almost a 10 time increase in the first two weeks of the tournament. In fact, peak concurrency so far this year has been 1.8 million and we're only in the initial stages of the tournament," says Ajit Mohan, CEO - digital, Star India. (Concurrency refers to the number of viewers watching the tournament at the same time)



Mohan attributes the growth to multiple factors. While the adaptation of digital as a primary screen has been happening over the past couple of year among certain demographic groups, Mohan feels that the innovations introduced by this year have also helped. "So now viewers can actually see a graph of the number of people watching the match at that point in time. What's more is that the graph highlights the peak engagement points so far, and by simply tapping on one of these, the viewer can see what was happening in the match back then. It's a good opportunity for advertisers also to keep track of engagement real time," he says.

This year, the OTT service from Star India had set itself a target of Rs 200 crore in advertising and sponsorship revenues from the IPL. This was met with some amount of scepticism and doubt since demonetisation was expected to have some lingering impact on Hotstar's ad-sales prospects, even for a property as attractive as the IPL. While there hasn't been a massive spikein the volume of brands, those that are partnering with the platform, have shown more confidence in terms of monetary commitments.

"The IPL on has six marquee sponsors and nearly 25 advertisers. This is probably a couple of sponsors and three to four advertisers more than last year. However, rom what we've seen, the bulk of Rs 15 crore and more commitments has increased. has innovated with the interface to facilitate sponsorships without hampering the consumer experience," says a media planner in the know.

Sponsors on for the IPL include Vivo, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Jio, and Patanjali Ayurved while advertisers include the likes of Vodafone (also an on-ground sponsor of the tournament as well as on TV), Uited Breweries, Make My Trip, Loreal India, Kotak Mahindra, Hero Motocorp and Whirpool among others.