Heatwave grips Punjab, Haryana; Hisar hottest at 45.4 degree celcius
Business Standard

IPL 2017: Knight Riders thrash RCB by 6 wickets, qualify for play-offs

Sunil Narine scored his fifty off 15 balls- fastest in IPL; shares record with teammate Yusuf Pathan

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sunil Narine celebrated with team mates after taking the wicket of AB De Villiers at the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Sunil Narine hit the joint fastest half-century in IPL as Kolkata Knight Riders spanked Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to become the third team to qualify for the play-offs, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 159-run target, the visitors romped home in 15.1 overs. The chase was set by Narine's whirlwind knock of 54 that came off 17 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Narine's had reached his fifty off 15 balls, a record made by his teammate Yusuf Pathan in the 2014 edition.

Travis Head had propped up the Bangalore innings with an unbeaten 75-run knock but runs on the board were not enough to make it a contest.

Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant have already qualified for the Play-offs and now only fourth spot in the table is up for grabs.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 158 for 6 in 20 overs. (Travis Head 75 not out, Mandeep Singh 52; Umesh Yadav 3/36, Sunil Narine 2/29).

Kolkata Knight Riders:159 for 4 in 15.1 overs. (Sunil Narine 54, Chris Lynn 50; Pawan Negi 2/18).

