IPL 2017: Knight Riders thrash RCB by 6 wickets, qualify for play-offs

hit the joint fastest half-century in IPL as spanked by six wickets to become the third team to qualify for the play-offs, in on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 159-run target, the visitors romped home in 15.1 overs. The chase was set by Narine's whirlwind knock of 54 that came off 17 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Narine's had reached his fifty off 15 balls, a record made by his teammate Yusuf Pathan in the 2014 edition.

Travis Head had propped up the Bangalore innings with an unbeaten 75-run knock but runs on the board were not enough to make it a contest.

Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant have already qualified for the Play-offs and now only fourth spot in the table is up for grabs.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 158 for 6 in 20 overs. (Travis Head 75 not out, Mandeep Singh 52; Umesh Yadav 3/36, 2/29).

Kolkata Knight Riders:159 for 4 in 15.1 overs. ( 54, Chris Lynn 50; Pawan Negi 2/18).