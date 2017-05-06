IPL 2017: Sandeep, Axar help Kings XI Punjab crush RCB

Brilliant bowling performances from Axar Patel and helped Kings XI Punjab crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 19 runs in a low scoring encounter here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 139 runs, RCB were bundled out for 119 by Punjab bowlers in 19 overs and slipped to their fifth consecutive loss in completed games.

Left-arm spinner Patel had another stellar day with both bat and ball. He took three wickets for 11. However, his most important contribution came towards the closing stages of the first inning, with his 17-ball cameo in which he scored invaluable 38 runs and pushed his team to 138.

The left-hander hit 3 fours and 2 sixes with 19 runs off the 20th over bowled by Shane Watson.

Sandeep, on the other hand, took the priced scalps of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers - in his opening spell to put dents in the RCB.

was Bangalore's highest scorer with his 46-run knock which included 5 fours and 2 sixes. Mohit Sharma (2/24) and skipper Glenn Maxwell (2/14) also chipped in with the ball and helped Kings XI Punjab register their fifth victory of the season.

Kings XI Punjab now have 10 points from 10 games while the RCB, after their ninth defeat in 12 matches, stay at the bottom of the table with five points.

RCB will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday while Kings XI Punjab will battle it out with Gujarat Lions on the same day.