IPL 2018: Injured Mitchell Starc to miss entire season, puts KKR in a spot

In a big blow to two-time champions (KKR) ahead of the (IPL), pace spearhead was on Friday ruled out of the fourth Test against South Africa and the IPL due to a tibial bone stress fracture in his right leg.



" has a 'tibial bone stress in his right leg'. He will return home for further assessment after the Test and will miss the IPL," Cricket Australia tweeted.

In the final Test in Johannesburg, Starc was replaced for by South Australia's Chadd Sayers. Starc will fly home after the series for further injury investigation and assessment.



Starc was roped in for a whopping sum of Rs 94 million by and was tipped to lead the franchise's bowling attack.

Sans the 28-year old fast bowler, will now depend more on compatriot Mitchell Johnson.

It is understood that in accordance with the Player Regulations, will now be allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).