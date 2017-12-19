JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

No patriotism? BJP MLA slams Virat, Anushka for getting married in Italy
Business Standard

IPL 2018 player auctions on January 27, 28 in Bengaluru: BCCI official

This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

IPL auctions
Photo: istock

The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

The news was confirmed by a senior BCCI official.


"Since most of the capped players will be back in the auction, it will be a mega auction that will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. Since Bengaluru has been hosting all previous auctions, that was the choice of franchises," a senior BCCI official told PTI today.

This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore.

In all five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards.

First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 21:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements