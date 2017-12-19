IPL 2018 player auctions on January 27, 28 in Bengaluru: BCCI official

The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.



The news was confirmed by a senior official.



"Since most of the capped players will be back in the auction, it will be a mega auction that will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. Since Bengaluru has been hosting all previous auctions, that was the choice of franchises," a senior official told PTI today.This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore.In all five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards.