IPL 2018: RCB's home game against DD rescheduled due to Karnataka polls

The Karnataka Assembly election on May 12 has forced a scheduling change for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's home against Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12 but now that has been moved to Delhi.
RCB's home game against Daredevils will now be on April 21.
