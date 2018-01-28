IPL auction: Unadkat most expensive Indian buy, Gayle third time lucky

Young pacer became the most at the (IPL) auction here on Sunday when he was bought by for Rs 115 million even as several big international names remained unsold.

The former IPL champions bought the 26-year-old from Saurashtra after beating off a stiff challenge from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

and were the most expensive Indians on the opening day of the auction on Saturday as they were sold for an identical price of Rs 110 million.

Pandey was bought by while secured Rahul's services.

England all-rounder became the most at the IPL auction for the second year running when he was taken by Rajasthan for Rs 125 million during the opening day of the auction on Saturday.

Surprisingly, Unadkat was more expensive than even star fast bowler Trent Boult, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 22 million.

Unadkat was the second highest wicket-taker during last year's IPL. Representing Rising Pune Supergiant, the 26-year-old had claimed 24 wickets in 12 games at a strike rate of 11.4.

He was also adjudged the Man of the Series during India's 3-0 whitewash of in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series last month. He had claimed four wickets over three matches in that series.

On Sunday, and Chennai were the initial front-runners to secure Unadkat's services. The two teams engaged in a bidding war that saw his value escalate to Rs 110 million from a base price of Rs 15 million. But Rajasthan made a late bid to sweep the pacer away.

The Royals made another expensive deal on Sunday when they acquired the services of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 62 million.

Australian pacer was another hot property.

The 31-year-old was at the centre of some heated bidding between and Chennai.

Starting at a base price of Rs 10 million, Tye saw his value shoot up rapidly before clinched the deal at Rs 72 million. Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle finally was taken in auction after being brought back twice and will play for Kings XI for Rs 20 million.

Fellow Australian was taken by the Royal Challengers (RCB) for Rs 22 million after a short tussle with

Young South African pace sensation Lungi Ngidi, who decimated the Indian batting line-up on his debut in the second Test during the recent three-match series, was bought by at his base price of Rs 5 million.

Indian left-arm seamer Barinder Sran was sold to for Rs 22 million. India-discard pacer went to for Rs 24 million as they exercised the Right to Match (RTM) option to take him away from Chennai.

Another Indian pacer saw heavy bidding between Kolkata and before got him for Rs 30 million.

Veteran Australian fast bowler went to KKR at his base price of Rs 20 million. quick also went at base price with RCB acquiring his services for Rs 10 million. wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel went to RCB for Rs 17 million.

The Afghans had reasons to celebrate as their 16-year-old spinner was bought by for Rs 40 million. -- another Afghan spinner -- was bought by Rajasthan for Rs 6million. It was a historic day for Nepali cricket as 17-year-old spinner was sold at his base price of Rs two million to the Delhi Daredevils.

But even as the big buys caught the eye, the fact that several star players went surprisingly unsold was equally worthy of attention.

South African pace duo of and were the most notable ones on the unsold list.

Morkel was in good form during the recent Test series against and it was a surprise when the representatives of the various teams chose not to bid for him.

Their rejection of Steyn was still understandable as the veteran pace ace was injured during the first Test against and was sidelined for the rest of the series.

Experienced Australian stars Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, and also did not find any takers.

New Zealand's and fellow pacer Tymal Mills of England also went unsold. This was a big downturn in fortunes for Mills who was bought for Rs 120 million by RCB last year.

England's was also unsold with a base price of Rs 20 million. The duo of and did not elicit any bids as well. Holder has a lot of experience in the IPL since he has played for KKR and in the past.