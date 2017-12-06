IPL franchises to have heavier salary purses in 2018

Vivo (IPL) franchises can now spend up to Rs 80 crore on player acquisition. In a meeting of the IPL governing council, the salary cap for players available to teams was increased to Rs 80 crore, from Rs 66 crore in 2017. The purse will increase to Rs 82 crore in 2018 and to Rs 85 crore for the 2020 edition. All teams will have to spend at least 75 per cent of the salary cap for each season.



The meeting also resolved the issue of player retention. While some teams were in favour of the right to match (RTM) method, others preferred the retention method. Each team can now retain up to five players using a combination of the methods. Teams can retain a maximum of three players using either method. So if a team does not retain any players before the auction, it can still use the RTM method for three players.

The player pool available for the and Rajasthan Royals — two teams making a comeback in 2018 after serving a two-year ba — would include players from their 2015 squad. Under the retention and RTM clauses, and have been allowed to take players who played for them in the 2015 edition of the tournament and who were part of the (RPS) and squads in IPL 2017. This means that can have their most-recognised players M S and Suresh Raina back for the 2018 season.

Both the teams were banned from the IPL for two years (2016 and 2017) over matching fixing and betting charges. and were brought in to replace the two teams.

Of the five players retained, each team can have a maximum of three Indian capped players, two overseas players and two uncapped Indian players. The Governing Council also increased the reserve prices for players available in the auction. Earlier, the reserve price for uncapped players was Rs 10 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, depending on the group they belong to. This has been raised to Rs 20 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.

In case of capped players, those in the Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh categories will now enter the auctions with a base price of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh respectively. Reserve prices for categories with Rs 1 crore, Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore base price remain unchanged.

The salary of players retained before the auction has also been altered in parts. Earlier, there was a blanket policy on the salary for the first players retained and those following him. However, with the combination of retention and RTM methods coming into play, the governing council has provided new guidelines depending on the number of players retained before the auction.

For teams retaining three players before going into the auction, the first player retained will get a salary of Rs 15 crore; the second player retained will get a salary of Rs 11 crore; and the third player's salary will be Rs 7 crore. If a team retains two players before the auction, the first player will be given a salary of Rs 12.5 crore, while the second retained player will be acquired at a salary of Rs 8.5 crore. If a team retains just one player, the salary for that one player will be Rs 12.5 crore. Uncapped players retained before the auction will get a salary of Rs 3 crore. However, the deduction from salary purse in case of retention will be determined on the basis of guideline price or actual price (whichever is higher).

Each squad owned by an has to have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players, with no more than eight overseas players.