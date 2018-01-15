IPL player retention event watched by 8.1 mn on television and digital

The Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) player retention event had 8.1 million people tuning into the STAR network on television and digital. The event, which had never been televised/streamed online over the decade-long history of IPL, was available on the Star Sports network on TV, and on Hotstar on digital.

According to data from STAR India, 4.1 million TV viewers watched the event across the network on January 4 and four million witnessed it on Hotstar. The TV viewership is according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data for viewers above the age of two years in the urban ...