IPL to run from April 7-May 27 with new timings; opening & final in Mumbai

The 11th edition of the (IPL) will be held from April 7 to May 27 with the tournament opener and final to be played in Mumbai, the Governing Council (GC) announced on Monday. The opening ceremony will take place in on April 6. Accepting broadcaster Star Sports' request, the GC has also allowed a shift in timings of the matches. The 8 pm game will now begin at 7 pm while the 4 pm start has now been pushed to 5.30pm. "The broadcaster has requested for a change in timings. By and large, the GC has accepted it. It gets too late in the night if the game starts at 8 pm," said Rajeev after the GC meeting here. Former Sourav Ganguly, also a GC member, could not attend the meeting. "As far as the doubleheaders on weekends are concerned. The 4 pm game will now be played at 5.30 pm.

There will be an overlap but the broadcaster says it has enough channels to show the games simultaneously," said further. At the meeting, it was also decided that will play four of their home games in Mohali and three in The home matches of Royals, who are returning to after serving a two-year ban, will be finalised after the High Court's hearing on January 24. "The matter is in court. I think on 24th (Wednesday), the court may dispose off the matter. We are waiting for that. Preference will given to if the stadium is ready and court clears RCA's status. If that doesn't happen, the alternate venue will be Pune," said Shukla A total of 578 players including 360 Indians will go under the hammer at the auction in on January 27 and 28.