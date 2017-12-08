Iquitos: Gatekeeper of the Peruvian Amazon

There is no road to Iquitos. The town that leads to the Peruvian Amazon is connected to the world only by boat or air. And I almost do not make it.

The first flight that I boarded was routed back to Lima because of a brewing tropical storm. But the next day I get lucky and land here before my five-day cruise down the legendary river. Iquitos was founded in 1754 by Jesuits who converted the indigenous people and improved their avenues of livelihood. By the late 1800s, the town became famous as a rubber boomtown, with rich and ruthless rubber barons filling their mansions with ...