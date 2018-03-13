Iran invites Pak and China to join Chabahar project with India: Reports

Iranian Javad has invited to participate in the Port project that connects to Afghanistan, and Eastern Europe, a leading Pakistani daily reported on Tuesday.

The move may be seen as Zarif's bid to allay concerns here over the Indian involvement in the Iranian port, Dawn online reported. The Iranian also, meanwhile, extended the invitation to

"We offered to participate in the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC). We have also offered and to participate in Chahbahar," Zarif, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, said while delivering a lecture at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) on Monday, according to the daily.

India, and signed a trilateral agreement in 2016 to jointly develop the port, opening a new strategic transit route between the three nations and other Central Asian nations, bypassing

In November 2017, delievered the first consignment of wheat to through the Port.

had earlier held bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart and addressed a trade conference. The visiting is being accompanied by a large trade delegation from

He also said that and Port needed to be linked through sea and land routes for development of deprived Eastern and South-eastern and South Western

"We are taking measures to do that and there is an open invitation to to participate in that," said.

He also said that the port project was not meant to "encircle ... strangulate anybody", adding that would not allow anybody to hurt from its territory, much like would not allow its soil to be used against

likened Iran's relations with to Pakistan's ties with "Our relations with India, just like Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia, are not against as we understand Pakistan's relations with are not against "