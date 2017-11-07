Wife discovers hubby's affair mid-air, Bali-bound flight diverts to Chennai

-
-
A Bali-bound Qatar Airway flight was diverted to Chennai on 5 November after a woman created a ruckus on the flight when she found out her husband was allegedly cheating on her.
The incident occurred on Sunday after a couple with their young child boarded a direct flight from Doha to Bali.
While the husband was asleep, the wife reportedly managed to unlock the husband’s phone by using his thumbprint and found incriminating evidence that he was allegedly cheating on her. This led to an altercation between the man and his drunken wife. When the crew tried to pacify them, the women misbehaved with them as well.With the situation getting out of hand, the pilot decided to divert the plane to Chennai. Once there, the Iranian family — husband, wife and their young child — were offloaded there and the plane resumed its journey to Bali, reported Times of India.
No arrests were reportedly made as there was no security issue and given the reasoning offered by the lady, authorities in Chennai kept the family at the airport. The family was later put on a flight to Kuala Lumpur and they were to take a connecting flight to Doha from there.
Qatar Airways refused to comment on the case saying, "In respect of passenger privacy, we do not comment on individual cases", the Times of India report said.
