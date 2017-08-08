Irfan Pathan falls prey to trolls again, this time for wearing a 'Rakhi'

Just a few weeks after being trolled for posting a picture with his wife on social media, one of India's finest all-rounder has once again found himself at the receiving end for sharing a snap of himself celebrating 'Rakshabandhan'.

Posting a picture of himself with a rakhi tied on his wrist, the Baroda cricketer took to his official account to wish his fans 'Happy Rakshabandhan', only to once again find himself being subjected to trolls on religious grounds.

Pathan was quick to become a target of trolls who either labelled the veteran all-rounder as un-Islamic or shamed him for celebrating a 'Hindu festival'.

However, there were some people who appreciated the 32-year-old's move to celebrate the festival.

Hitting back over the trolls, Irfan put out a strong statement condemning all the critics.

"Using foul language, talking to each other rudely on the basis of It shows nothing but your own learning which some people have gathered in their mind over the years. Stop this nonsense of putting each other down," he wrote.

Last month, the 32-year-old was shamed for posting a picture of his wife with a caption 'this girl is trouble', wherein his wife can be seen in a hijab, comically covering her face with both her hands which sported brightly painted red nails.