Is an evolving El Niño as bad as a full-fledged one?

One thing is gradually getting clearer against expectations during the monsoon season of 2017. La Niña — which causes bountiful rains — won’t be a factor.

However, while there is currently a question mark on whether the dreaded El Niño will influence the rains or will it come at all, one thing which most meteorologists and weather watchers are getting close to estimating is that El Niño might appear after August when just one month is left for India’s monsoon season to end.

“In marked contrast to last year, western Pacific sub-surface temperatures are up to 5°C warmer, indicating La Niña-like conditions are unlikely in 2017,” the Australian Weather Bureau (AWB) said in its last weather update issued last week.

AWB is one of the most authoritative global agencies tracking El Niño and La Niña.

Thereafter, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said that there is 35-40 per cent chance of El Niño reappearing this year and 50 per cent chance of neutral conditions prevailing during the second half of 2017, which is after June – the time when India’s south-west monsoon peaks.

WMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) with 191 Member States and Territories.

It is the UN system's authoritative voice on the state and behaviour of the Earth's atmosphere, its interaction with the land and oceans, the weather and climate it produces and the resulting distribution of water resources.

The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) though has unofficially confirmed that La Niña is not expected this year, it is yet to put its figure on El Niño’s time and the impact it would have on Indian monsoon.

IMD said its first forecast expected sometime around April would make things clearer, but most weather scientists said that it is not until May when El Niño will impact Indian monsoon, if it does.

For some weather watchers, an evolving El Niño is much worse than a full-fledged one and in the past evolving El Niño’s have known to cause more harm to south-west monsoon than full-fledged ones.

“This is precisely what I have been saying that if weather models are predicting emergence of El Niño during the fag end of the southwest monsoon season, it means that El Niño would be evolving when Indian monsoon is at its peak,” Jatin Singh, chief executive officer of private weather forecasting arm, told Business Standard.

Singh said in 2014, when India suffered a big drought and actual rainfall during the four-month south-west monsoon season dropped 88 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA) with all the four geographical sub-divisions in the country recording below-normal rains.

El Niño has had an overbearing impact on Indian rainfall and 80 per cent of El Niño years has seen below-normal rains in the country, while 60 per cent have been outright drought years.

The south-west monsoon which starts from June and ends in September is a lifeline for the Indian agriculture and is also a key determinant in the broader economic sense as it provides over 70 per cent of the annual precipitation that the country gets.