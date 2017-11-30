Is CEA Subramaniam stupid to suggest 18% GST rate, Chidambaram asks PM

Former minister today responded to Prime Minister for criticising the party after it demanded an 18-per cent cap on rates, saying whether the government's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) was "stupid" for having a similar view.



"If it is Grand Stupid Thought to argue for a cap of the rate at 18%, then CEA Dr Arvind Subramanian and many other economists are stupid. Is that what PM is saying?" Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.



If it is Grand Stupid Thought to argue for a cap of the rate at 18%, then CEA Dr and many other economists are stupid. Is that what PM is saying? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 30, 2017

Why can't the normal rate be 15% and RNR plus rate on luxury goods be 18%? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 30, 2017

Modi, who addressed four back-to-back rallies in yesterday, targeted vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Goods and Services (GST).In a rebuttal to Gandhi's repeated criticism of the GST, a key economic reform undertaken by the government, Modi said a "recently emerged economist" was propagating a "grand stupid thought" by suggesting a uniform rate of 18 per cent.Chidambaram responded to the criticism saying: "Has PM read the CEA's report on Revenue Neutral Rate? Did not CEA recommend an RNR of 15-15.5%? Why can't the normal rate be 15% and RNR plus rate on luxury goods be 18%?" he asked.The senior leader said and spend is the "credo" of the BJP "Example: when crude oil prices fell by 50 per cent, prices of petrol and diesel remained the same."Chidambaram said 5,000MW of stressed power assets, no tender for power purchase, and no demand for power.