Is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's innings coming to an end?

Writing anything that is even remotely defeatist about Mahendra Singh Dhoni comes with its share of perils. For one, the man likes fighting back, in the alluringly timeless manner only he can — sometimes through force, other times through reinvention. And, the fans lionise him like some imperishable demigod. In fact, at 36, Dhoni’s cult has never had it so good. Fans chant his name like never before, and his popularity — dare I say — eclipses Virat Kohli’s. Outside stadiums before games, numbers 7 and 18 jostle for space on the backs of blue jerseys. ...