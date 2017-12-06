Is Modi govt only for the rich: Rahul

Vice-President on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether his government was only for the rich as he targeted the PM over rising prices which has made life difficult for the poor.

Taking to Twitter in his ‘A question a day’ series, he hit out at Modi over his repeated jumlas (rhetoric), and said and the (GST) hit the common man’s earnings while the rest was taken away by rising prices.

He listed out various commodities whose prices have risen in the three years of Modi government which made life difficult for the common man.

“My 7th question to the prime minister. People were hit by unkept jumlas, noteban’s loot and that took away all the earnings. The rest was taken away by rising prices. “Living has become difficult due to rising prices. Is government only for the rich?,” he asked.

He also tweeted a diagrammatic picture of a comparative chart of prices of commodities in 2014 and 2017, illustrating their rise.