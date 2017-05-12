Is triple talaq fundamental to Islam? All you should know about Bano's plea

Is fundamental to Islam? would not agree, and she has challenged the constitutionality of the practices of polygamy, triple talaq ('talaq-e-bidat'), and nikah halala in the

Answering the question is important. According to reports , the on Thursday commenced its hearing on a clutch of petitions, including Bano's, challenging the constitutional validity of the aforementioned practices among Muslims. However, the apex court said that it would first determine whether the practices in question were fundamental to Islam.

During Thursday's hearing, the apex court made it clear that it would not go into the question of

The apex court also said if it came to the conclusion that is fundamental to Islam, then it would not go into the question of its constitutional validity.

What does Bano's plea contend:

Bano, as reported earlier , has challenged the constitutionality of Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, in so far as it seeks to recognise and validate polygamy, triple talaq and nikah halala.

Bano also challenged the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939, saying that it fails to provide Indian Muslim women with protection from bigamy.

In her petition before the court, Bano related her own harrowing experience and said that she was subjected to cruelty, and dowry demands, from her husband and his family.

In her plea, Bano said: "Muslim women have their hands tied while the guillotine of divorce dangles, perpetually ready to drop at the whims of their husbands who enjoy undisputed power. Such discrimination and inequality hoarsely expressed in the form of unilateral triple-talaq is abominable when seen in light of the progressive times of the 21st century."



"Further, once a woman has been divorced, her husband is not permitted take her back as his wife even if he had pronounced talaq under influence of any intoxicant, unless the woman undergoes nikah halala which involves her marriage with another man who subsequently divorces her so that her previous husband can re-marry her," she went to describer in her plea.

Bano's story:

Bano, a 35-year-old mother of two, had been visiting her parents' home in Uttarakhand for medical treatment in October of 2015, when she received her talaqnama, a BBC report from April last year said.

The report added that her attempts "to reach her husband of 15 years, who lives in the city of Allahabad, have been unsuccessful".

Speaking to BBC, she had said: "He's switched off his phone, I have no way of getting in touch with him." She added, "I'm worried sick about my children, their lives are getting ruined."

According to BCC, in February 2016, Bano finally filed her petition.