Is variety the spice of life?

That India ranks 100 in a group of 119 countries in the Global Hunger Index in 2017 is abysmal enough regardless of how steeply it has deteriorated in recent years.

The higher the rank, the worse is the state of hunger. A key feature of the economic and demographic transformation in India in recent decades has been the change in the Indian diet — a shift away from cereals towards vanaspati oil, eggs, meat, fish and poultry, fruits and vegetables — but with rural-urban variation. This dietary transition is driven by expansion of the middle class, higher female ...