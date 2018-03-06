ISB notches 26th spot in FT's top 50 MBA Programmes for Women Ranking 2018

Ahead of the International Women's Day on March 8, the (ISB) has been ranked at the 26th global position in Financial Times (FT) inaugural Top 50 Programmes for Women Ranking 2018. With the debut, has become the only Indian business school to be featured in this ranking.

While in terms of overall ranking, has been ranked at 26th position, in terms of salary percentage increase for students, the premier B-school has been ranked third globally.

As per the institute, through a globally competitive admission policy, the class at has 31 per cent students. On the other hand, about 19 per cent of ISB's faculty is women.

"While this is a positively large number in the Indian context, we will continue our efforts to attract more women candidates and help them ascend to greater heights. Our alumnae have distinguished themselves by creating an impact in the diverse roles that they choose to pursue," the institute stated in an official communique.

Apart from salary rise, in terms of other parameters, such as career progress and aims achieved, has been ranked at 11 and has an average of 86 per cent as against the global average of 87 per cent, respectively.

dean Rajendra Srivastava said that the institute would continue to strive to attract more students in the class, apart from faculty and the board.

The FT ranking for women also shows that the pay gap in the case of alumnae is 15 per cent.

"Our campus recruitment processes are aimed to ensure that we remove any systemic biases towards this. We are hopeful that in coming days the pay gap will cease to exist," further stated.