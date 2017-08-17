Ishrat Jahan case: Fake encounter-accused Gujarat cops resign on SC order

Senior police officers and Tarun Barot, accused in alleged fake encounter cases, on Thursday tendered their resignations after giving an undertaking before the that they will demit their posts.



Amin, who retired in August last year as superintendent of police, was serving as the SP of Tapi district.



Barot was re-inducted in October last year as Deputy Superintendent of Police with Western at Vadodara for one year after his retirement.Amin faced trial in the and fake encounter killing cases. Barot was accused in the and the Sadiq Jamal encounter cases.Amin said Barot and he decided to step down from their respective posts to save the state from "embarrassment", in wake of the ongoing litigation in the"We have decided to step down to save the from any embarrassment. I thank the people of Tapi district and of Gujarat," Amin told PTI.Barot too said he was left with no other option but to resign."What else was I supposed to do after the asked us to step down. I have sent my resignation today to the state government," he said.Earlier on Thursday, Amin and Barot undertook before the that they will demit their posts during the day.A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud considered the statement of the lawyer appearing for the two police officers and asked them to "step down" from their posts during the day itself.The bench then disposed of a plea filed by former IPS officer Rahul Sharma against re-induction of the two officers.