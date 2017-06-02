ISIS strikes again: Gunfire in Manila hotel, casino

The resort in the Philippine capital is currently on lockdown

The resort in the Philippine capital is currently on lockdown

Gunfire was reported at a hotel and a casino resort in the capital today, the operator of the complex said, and the Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility.



"Resorts World is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," the company said on its Twitter account.

AFP | PTI