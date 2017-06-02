ISIS strikes again: Gunfire in Manila hotel, casino

-
-
Gunfire was reported at a hotel and a casino resort in the Philippine capital today, the operator of the complex said, and the Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility.
"Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," the company said on its Twitter account.