Islamic State terror unit: NIA conducts searches, probes 2 more in TN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned two more persons from the city, believed to be 'close friends' of the duo who have been interrogated two days ago in connection with an Islamic State (IS) module busted in Kannur district last year.
A team of officials, led by a DSP from Kerala arrived here and took the youths to a police station for "questioning" about the movement of their friends from Karumbukadai and Ukkadam in the city.
According to police sources, one youth is running a shop that sells second-hand books and the other a shoe outlet in the city. They would either be released after questioning or taken to Kochi, they said.
In the past few days, NIA has questioned "a few persons" from Coimbatore and Alappuzha in Kerala as part of its probe in connection with an Islamic State module busted in Kannur district last year.
The NIA sleuths had taken two persons from the city to Kochi two days ago for interrogation, after carrying out searches at their houses, following their alleged posts on the social media, supporting the activities of the IS.
A posse of police personnel has been deployed near the police station, since a large number of people had gathered during the searches carried out here two days ago.
Based on posts on some social media platforms, NIA officials have zeroed in on the duo, who allegedly posted content on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, supporting the activities of the IS.
